HomeKit highlights this affordable smart plug at $22, perfect for Christmas trees

Amazon offers the iHome ISP6X Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $21.99. That’s down from the usual $30 going rate and matching our previous mention, as well as the best discounts we’ve tracked in 2020. iHome was one of the first to market with a HomeKit-enabled plug, but it also works with Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and more, making it a great option for a variety of setups. Along with automatic scheduling, you’ll be able to monitor usage and cut down on those pesky energy vampires driving up your electrical bill. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 1,100 Amazon customers.

If HomeKit isn’t a must-have, then save further and score a 4-pack of Smart Plugs at $20. With an ultra-slim design and support for Alexa and Google Home, there’s a lot to like on this model. You’ll also find automatic scheduling, just like the lead deal above, making it a suitable option for saving energy as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For more on 2020’s best smart plugs, check out our guide with a step-by-step walkthrough on how to get started with a new setup. With a focus on energy-saving, compatibility, and more, this is an easy way to outfit your home or expand an existing setup.

Dive into our smart home guide for all of the best deals for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-focused setup.

iHome Wi-Fi Smart Plug features:

The HS103 Kasa smart plug is the easiest way you can start controlling lamps, fans, humidifiers and other home electronic appliances. With it adding voice control to any outlet, you could also enjoy the hands-free convenience. The Kasa app contains not only all the feature you expect from TP-Link Kasa family, but also guidance for you through each step of the installation to connect your smart plug with your home Wi Fi, Alexa or Google Assistant.

