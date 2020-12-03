JBL’s unique RGB Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker falls to $199 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the JBL Pulse 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199 shipped. Usually selling for $250, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in months, and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. With a unique design that pairs multicolor ambient lighting with 360-degree audio playback, JBL’s Pulse 4 stands out from most of the other speakers on the market. It also delivers an IPX7 waterproof build that’s backed by 12-hour battery life, as well as the ability to sync this with other JBL speakers. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 900 customers. Head below for more.

Score a more affordable way to rock out this summer with Anker’s Soundcore Flare Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This well-reviewed option is currently $43 at Amazon and features 12-hour battery. Aside from giving up the JBL branding and enhanced sound fidelity, you’ll still be able to enjoy 360-degree audio as well as IPX7 water-resistance and more. Not to mention, a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers.

You’ll find other ways to get in the portable Bluetooth speaker game at a discount over in our guide. But if the Anker model above caught your attention, it might be work checking out the brand’s Cyber Week Amazon sale that has a variety of great stocking stuffers, Bluetooth speakers, and more from $13.

JBL Pulse 4 features:

Get the party started with this JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker. The powerful 360-degree speaker array delivers impressively accurate audio, and built-in LEDs improve your listening experience with vivid light shows. This JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12 hours of listening per charge and has a waterproof chassis that stands up to spills and precipitation.

