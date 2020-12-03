JBL’s unique RGB Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker falls to $199 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonPortable Bluetooth Speakersjbl
Reg. $250 $199

Amazon currently offers the JBL Pulse 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199 shipped. Usually selling for $250, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in months, and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. With a unique design that pairs multicolor ambient lighting with 360-degree audio playback, JBL’s Pulse 4 stands out from most of the other speakers on the market. It also delivers an IPX7 waterproof build that’s backed by 12-hour battery life, as well as the ability to sync this with other JBL speakers. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 900 customers. Head below for more.

Score a more affordable way to rock out this summer with Anker’s Soundcore Flare Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This well-reviewed option is currently $43 at Amazon and features 12-hour battery. Aside from giving up the JBL branding and enhanced sound fidelity, you’ll still be able to enjoy 360-degree audio as well as IPX7 water-resistance and more. Not to mention, a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers.

You’ll find other ways to get in the portable Bluetooth speaker game at a discount over in our guide. But if the Anker model above caught your attention, it might be work checking out the brand’s Cyber Week Amazon sale that has a variety of great stocking stuffers, Bluetooth speakers, and more from $13.

JBL Pulse 4 features:

Get the party started with this JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker. The powerful 360-degree speaker array delivers impressively accurate audio, and built-in LEDs improve your listening experience with vivid light shows. This JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12 hours of listening per charge and has a waterproof chassis that stands up to spills and precipitation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…

jbl

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon has starter electric guitar + amp bundles on sal...
Kobe’s Mamba Mentality hardcover book hits Amazon...
Amazon 1-day bamboo memory foam pillow sale from $24.50...
ASUS 15.6-inch VivoBook Touchscreen Laptop + 256GB SSD ...
HomeKit highlights this affordable smart plug at $22, p...
Take nearly $100 off Apple’s new M1 13-inch MacBo...
Zinus bed frames, mattresses, and toppers fall as low a...
ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat falls to new 2020 low at...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $37 (26% off), more

From $7 Learn More
Up to 30%

Anker Cyber Week sale start at $13: Stocking stuffers, speakers, USB-C cables, more

From $13 Learn More
$100+ off

Anker’s Nebula projector lineup on sale from $250: Cosmos 1080p $630, more

From $250 Learn More
Save $100

Premium build and USB-C adorn B&O’s first-gen. Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker: $150 ($100 off)

$150 Learn More
Up to 40%

Anker launches biggest sale of the year ahead of Black Friday, deals from $9

From $9 Learn More
$99 off

iPad mini 5 gets Cyber Monday treatment, now from $300 shipped ($99 off)

From $300 Learn More
Reg. $160+

Amazon has starter electric guitar + amp bundles on sale at $125 (Reg. $160+)

$125 Learn More
Reg. $150

Untether from an outlet with RYOBI’s cordless rotary tool for $99

$99 Learn More