Anker Cyber Week sale start at $13: Stocking stuffers, speakers, USB-C cables, more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Up to 30% From $13

Amazon has kicked off Anker’s Cyber Monday week sale with deals on stocking stuffers, iPhone and Android essentials, and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $29.99. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features here include up to 24-hours of playback on a full charge alongside IPX7 protection from rain, dust, snow, and more. This is a great stocking stuffer idea for parents or grandparents looking to enjoy wireless playback for the first time. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Swing by our smartphone accessories guide for more deals on everyday essentials for your iPhone or Android device. Today we’ve spotted a new all-time low on Powerbeats Pro at $150 and earlier this week a discount on the popular Cocoon GRID-IT organizer popped up at $15.

Anker Soundcore 2 features:

  • Unbelievable sound: 12W of pure audio power with enhanced bass Thunders from dual neodymium drivers. An advanced digital signal processor ensures pounding bass and zero distortion at any volume.
  • Intense bass: exclusive bass up technology and a patented spiral bass port boost low-end frequencies to make the beats hit even harder.
  • Outdoor-proof: IPX7 protection safeguards against rain, dust, snow, and spills. Get incredible sound at home, in the yard, or anywhere else imaginable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup beats Black Frida...
Halter desks and standing risers up to 40% off today wi...
Save up to 30% on LG UltraWides, 4K USB-C monitors, mor...
Score a Microsoft 365 Family subscription + $50 Amazon ...
Bring this Philips SmartSleep Lamp to your nightstand f...
Board and card games up to 40% off at Amazon: Sushi Go ...
Powerbeats Pro drop to all-time low price at $150 ($100...
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless PS4/PS5 Headset now $24...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 40%

Anker launches biggest sale of the year ahead of Black Friday, deals from $9

From $9 Learn More
67% off

Smartphone Accessories: Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Charger $25 (50% off), more

$4+ Learn More
33% off

Jabra’s Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds fall to $130 (Save $50), more from $40

$40+ Learn More
Up to 65% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $7 (50% off), more

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Cyber Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Brooks, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
50% off

Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Requiem $10, Fenyx Rising $50, Crash 4 $30, more

$10 Learn More
Save $100

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup beats Black Friday with lows from $300 (Save $100)

$300+ Learn More
40% off

Halter desks and standing risers up to 40% off today with deals from $50.50 shipped

$55.50+ Learn More