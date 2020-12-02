Anker Cyber Week sale start at $13: Stocking stuffers, speakers, USB-C cables, more

Amazon has kicked off Anker’s Cyber Monday week sale with deals on stocking stuffers, iPhone and Android essentials, and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $29.99. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features here include up to 24-hours of playback on a full charge alongside IPX7 protection from rain, dust, snow, and more. This is a great stocking stuffer idea for parents or grandparents looking to enjoy wireless playback for the first time. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.
Other notable deals include:
- PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone: $99 (Reg. $129)
- 20100mAh PowerCore Battery: $34 (Reg. $40)
- 6-foot USB-C to Lightning Cable: $13 (Reg. $18)
- 2-pack Lightning Cables: $17 (Reg. $20)
- 60W 6-port Desktop Charger: $22 (Reg. $26)
- 40W 4-port USB Wall Charger: $24 (Reg. $28)
- 10-foot Lightning Cable: $20 (Reg. $25)
- Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker: $80 (Reg. $100)
- Soundcore Life Q10 Headphones: $30 (Reg. $40)
- …and more!
Swing by our smartphone accessories guide for more deals on everyday essentials for your iPhone or Android device. Today we’ve spotted a new all-time low on Powerbeats Pro at $150 and earlier this week a discount on the popular Cocoon GRID-IT organizer popped up at $15.
Anker Soundcore 2 features:
- Unbelievable sound: 12W of pure audio power with enhanced bass Thunders from dual neodymium drivers. An advanced digital signal processor ensures pounding bass and zero distortion at any volume.
- Intense bass: exclusive bass up technology and a patented spiral bass port boost low-end frequencies to make the beats hit even harder.
- Outdoor-proof: IPX7 protection safeguards against rain, dust, snow, and spills. Get incredible sound at home, in the yard, or anywhere else imaginable.
