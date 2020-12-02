Anker Cyber Week sale start at $13: Stocking stuffers, speakers, USB-C cables, more

Amazon has kicked off Anker’s Cyber Monday week sale with deals on stocking stuffers, iPhone and Android essentials, and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $29.99. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features here include up to 24-hours of playback on a full charge alongside IPX7 protection from rain, dust, snow, and more. This is a great stocking stuffer idea for parents or grandparents looking to enjoy wireless playback for the first time. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Swing by our smartphone accessories guide for more deals on everyday essentials for your iPhone or Android device. Today we’ve spotted a new all-time low on Powerbeats Pro at $150 and earlier this week a discount on the popular Cocoon GRID-IT organizer popped up at $15.

Anker Soundcore 2 features:

Unbelievable sound: 12W of pure audio power with enhanced bass Thunders from dual neodymium drivers. An advanced digital signal processor ensures pounding bass and zero distortion at any volume.

Intense bass: exclusive bass up technology and a patented spiral bass port boost low-end frequencies to make the beats hit even harder.

Outdoor-proof: IPX7 protection safeguards against rain, dust, snow, and spills. Get incredible sound at home, in the yard, or anywhere else imaginable.

