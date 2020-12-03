Kobe’s Mamba Mentality hardcover book hits Amazon low at $13.50 + more from $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 60% off giftable books. One standout here is the hardcover version of The Mamba Mentality: How I Play by Kobe Bryant at $13.51 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $35, and now fetching closer to $18 or so, today’s deal is anew Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It features a combination of gorgeous photography and “Bryant’s personal perspective of his life and career on the basketball court and his exceptional, insightful style of playing the game―a fitting legacy from the late Los Angeles Laker superstar.” Rated 4+ stars from over 9,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

It’s hard to go wrong with today’s lead deals at the Amazon all-time low, but if you already scooped that one up or are looking for something for affordable, take a look at the Kobe: Forever paperback book. It comes in at under $10 Prime shipped with solid ratings and also features a combination of narrative and photography celebrating the life and times of the late Kobe Bryant.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s giftable book sale for additional deals starting from $10 right here.

Here are your Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies, Amazon’s ongoing yearly book promotion sale, and its best books of 2020 list that was unveiled just ahead of Black Friday this year.

More on the The Mamba Mentality:

In the wake of his retirement from professional basketball, Kobe “The Black Mamba” Bryant decided to share his vast knowledge and understanding of the game to take readers on an unprecedented journey to the core of the legendary “Mamba mentality.” Citing an obligation and an opportunity to teach young players, hardcore fans, and devoted students of the game how to play it “the right way,” The Mamba Mentality takes us inside the mind of one of the most intelligent, analytical, and creative basketball players ever.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!