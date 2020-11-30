Amazon takes $5 off book orders over $25: Save on best-sellers, more for Cyber Monday

-
As part of its Cyber Monday promotions, Amazon’s annual $5 off $20 book sale is now live. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. There’s a wide selection of offerings as part of this sale, making it a great time to score some fresh reads or check off your holiday shopping list. Many of these titles have thousands of 4+ star ratings and can be found all over Amazon’s best-sellers list. To take advantage of this promotion, you’ll need to stack multiple books in your cart as many of the eligible titles are priced under $15, to begin with. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top picks include:

For more media deals, don’t miss Apple’s Black Friday movie promotion that’s still on-going. There’s deals from $5 on recent releases, classics, and much more. This is a great opportunity to score notable discounts on top-rated films from the last 30-years.

Terms and Conditions:

