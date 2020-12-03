Take nearly $100 off Apple’s new M1 13-inch MacBook Pro (New Amazon low)

Amazon offers the latest Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,199.99 shipped. Price reflected at checkout. That’s good for $99 off and a new Amazon all-time low, it’s also the second-best price we’ve tracked.

Apple’s new MacBook Pros feature the brand’s first silicon chips, which promises a “giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance.” This model offers up to 20-hours of battery life, the best ever for a MacBook Pro, 8GB worth of RAM, and 256GB worth of solid-state storage. You’ll also find two Thunderbolt 3 ports on this model. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up this stylish felt sleeve that’s available in two different colors. Alongside dedicated storage for your MacBook Pro, there’s also another compartment for an added accessory. It’s an easy add-on to today’s lead deal and a great way to keep your new MacBook Pro safe along the way.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. We have a great batch of deals in the Cyber Week Apple sale at B&H, including notable price drops on the latest iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can save upwards of $300 off some of Apple’s newest releases and more.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance
  • Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac
  • 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever
  • 8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games
  • 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning
  • 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid
  • Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

