Bring Alexa and Assistant control to the garage door with these smart remotes from $27

The official meross Amazon storefront is currently offering its Upgrade Smart Garage Door Opener Remote for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $50, today’s offer comes within $2 of the 2020 low, saves you 20%, and marks the best we’ve seen in months. If you’re looking to extend the smart home to your garage, this remote will integrate an existing opener with Alexa and Assistant, no hub required. On top of being able to remotely open and close the garage, you’ll be able to check its status from the app and receive notifications, as well. Plus, you’ll be able to power the remote here just by plugging it into a USB charger. Over 675 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the USB power found above, going with the previous-generation meross Smart Garage Door Opener Remote at $26.98 when clipping the on-page coupon is a great way to save further. Down from $40, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and marks a new all-time low. This model pack a nearly identical feature set to the lead deal, with the same Alexa, Assistant, and smartphone control. You’ll just have to wire it up yourself as compared to the USB plug found on the featured option. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

But if you’re looking to get the smart home ready for the holiday season, this HomeKit smart plug is a great option for automating the Christmas tree at $22. Then hit up our smart home guide for the rest of the ongoing price cuts for ways to upgrade your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup.

meross Smart Garage Remote features:

Make your existing garage door smart. Remote and Voice Control, just tapping the meross app from anywhere or speaking to your Alexa, Google Assistant or SmartThings devices. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. Stay alert by different notification modes such as garage door open/ close status, overtime notification and overnight notification to remind you close the garage door.

