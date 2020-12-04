Kanto Powered Gaming Speakers upgrade your setup for $170 (Reg. $229)

Electronics Expo (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the Kanto 2-channel Powered PC Gaming Desktop Speakers for $169.99 shipped. You’ll also find this deal over at B&H, as well. Today’s deal is a $59 price drop from the regular going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find by 15%. This pair of desktop speakers is available in multiple colors with a matte design that will look great in your battlestation setup. Features include a USB DAC, 100W of power, and a dedicated volume knob. On top of USB connectivity, this model also offers a 3.5mm port and even has the ability to connect with a dedicated subwoofer, too. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Go with Amazon’s in-house computer speakers at $18. You’ll miss out on the subwoofer output, USB DAC, and dedicated volume controls, but that price tag is certainly very attractive. This is also a great option if you simply want a standalone pair of speakers but aren’t willing to payout $170 for the lead deal.

Looking for more battlestation upgrades? Check out our roundup of Razer Star Wars-themed accessories from $25. You’ll find the slick Stormtrooper Gaming Mouse for $40, which sports a truly wireless design that’s down from the usual $60 price tag. Browse through the entire sale here for more deals.

Kanto 2 Desktop Speakers feature:

YU2 Powered PC Gaming Speakers feature 3″ composite drivers that provide distortion-free sound while 3/4″ silk dome tweeters offer extreme clarity. At just under 6” tall, these small and powerful desktop computer speakers let you save space on your gaming desk setup without sacrificing premium audio quality

