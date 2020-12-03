Razer’s Stormtrooper PC gaming accessories on sale from $25 (Save up to 33%)

Amazon is currently discounting Razer’s lineup of Star Wars-themed PC gaming accessories headlined by the Atheris Wireless Stormtrooper Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Usually fetching $60, today’s offer saves you 33%, is $1 under our previous mention, and matching the Amazon all-time low. Featuring a high-precision 7,200DPI optical sensor, Razer’s Atheris mouse delivers a black and white design with Stormtrooper motifs alongside an ergonomic design. There’s also five programable buttons, both Bluetooth and wireless 2.4GHz connectivity, and 350-hour battery life. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $25.

Update 12/3:

Also on sale today, the Razer Kraken Stormtrooper Headset is $79.99, down from its usual $110 going rate and matching the best we’ve seen. This gaming headset delivers a white and black color scheme like on the mouse above, and features an aluminum frame, 7.1-channel surround sound, and a 50mm drivers. It’s also compatible with PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 14,000 customers.

Lastly, you can tie your battlestation together by picking up Razer Goliathus Speed Mouse Pad for $24.99. Sporting the same Stormtrooper design as the aforementioned accessories, this one usually fetches $35 and is down to its second-best price to date. This mouse pad measures 36-inches in length and provides plenty of space to rest a keyboard and mouse on. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Razer Atheris Stormtrooper Gaming Mouse features:

With a pocket-sized form, the Razer Atheros will bring your A-game whether you’re on the battlefield or shuffling between meetings. The Razer Atheros is packed with features such as industry-leading signal stability, dual-connectivity, and over 200 hours of continuous use, all in a compact ergonomic body, focused on delivering performance and productivity.

