Anker’s Gold Box discounts Nebula projectors by up to 33%

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering up to 33% off Nebula projectors. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Mars II Pro at $369.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $500 or more. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Anker’s Mars II portable projector delivers 720p recreations on screens up to 150-inches in size. Notable features include a built-in 12500mAh battery for 3-hours of playback on a single charge, HDMI input, and access to popular streaming services. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

Next up is the Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector for $449.99. That’s down from the usual $550 going rate and one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This model offers full 1080p and HDR support, making it a great option if you’re looking to upgrade from the model above. However, it’s not portable, so keep that in mind. Includes HDMI input and 3W speakers. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make sure to check out Anker’s Cyber Week sale for more deals from $13. You’ll find everything from stocking stuffers to speakers, USB-C cables, and more all discounted through the weekend.

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro features:

Brighter is Better: DLP IntelliBright technology projects a radiant 500-ANSI-lumen image at razor-sharp 720p for breathtaking video clarity.

Cinematic Sound: Dual 10W audio drivers work together to deliver sensational sound and deep, resonant bass for a truly immersive outdoor projector movie experience.

Expand Your Entertainment: Plug and play your favorite HDMI and USB 2.0 devices, including laptops, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more.

