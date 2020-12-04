Anker’s Gold Box discounts Nebula projectors by up to 33%

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
From $370

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering up to 33% off Nebula projectors. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Mars II Pro at $369.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $500 or more. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Anker’s Mars II portable projector delivers 720p recreations on screens up to 150-inches in size. Notable features include a built-in 12500mAh battery for 3-hours of playback on a single charge, HDMI input, and access to popular streaming services. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

Next up is the Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector for $449.99. That’s down from the usual $550 going rate and one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This model offers full 1080p and HDR support, making it a great option if you’re looking to upgrade from the model above. However, it’s not portable, so keep that in mind. Includes HDMI input and 3W speakers. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make sure to check out Anker’s Cyber Week sale for more deals from $13. You’ll find everything from stocking stuffers to speakers, USB-C cables, and more all discounted through the weekend.

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro features:

  • Brighter is Better: DLP IntelliBright technology projects a radiant 500-ANSI-lumen image at razor-sharp 720p for breathtaking video clarity.
  • Cinematic Sound: Dual 10W audio drivers work together to deliver sensational sound and deep, resonant bass for a truly immersive outdoor projector movie experience.
  • Expand Your Entertainment: Plug and play your favorite HDMI and USB 2.0 devices, including laptops, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Chef’n FreshForce Citrus Juicer makes fresh-squee...
GOOLOO’s 6A battery charger returns to $22 Prime ...
Track electric usage with the in-panel Sense Energy Mon...
Adopt Zinus’ Louis Modern Soho Dining Table Set f...
Streamlight’s Nano LED keychain flashlight is under 1...
Breville Barista espresso machines now $100 off at Amaz...
Razer’s Stormtrooper PC gaming accessories on sal...
Zippo’s FireFast Torch reaches temperatures of up...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Latest Anker portable Powerhouse solar generator $340, more

Learn More

Green Deals: 4-pack Smart LED Light Bulbs + Smart Plug $20, more

Learn More
$50 off

Jackery Explorer 300 portable battery is a great with pairing solar at $300, more

From $300 Learn More
Up to 40%

Anker launches biggest sale of the year ahead of Black Friday, deals from $9

From $9 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More

New Philips PicoPix portable projectors weigh under 2 pounds, feature USB-C, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Fiskars StaySharp Reel Lawn Mower $74, more

Learn More
Reg. $20

Chef’n FreshForce Citrus Juicer makes fresh-squeezed drinks easy at $12.50 (Reg. $20)

$12.50 Learn More