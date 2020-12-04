Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Speaker falls to best price in months at $249 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker $249 shipped. Down from its usual $299 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, marks the best we’ve seen since June, and comes within $10 of the 2020 low. With a 360-degree internal speaker array, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ packs room-filling sound despite its portable design. On top of an IPX4 water-resistant form-factor, you’re also looking at a built-in handle on top of its 16-hours of playback per charge. Over 5,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the 360-degree playback is a priority, but you’re still looking to shell out less cash, going with the Bose SoundLink Revolve at $199 is a great alternative to the featured speaker. You’ll enjoy a similar design, but with 12-hour playback here on top of a similar IPX4 water-resistant design. Otherwise, go with the ultra-portable SoundLink Color II at $129 and call it a day.

But if you’re looking to forgo the Bose brand entirely, we’re also still tracking a notable price cut on JBL’s unique RGB Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker. Right now, it’s down to $199, saving you 20% from the going rate and marking one of the best prices to date. Otherwise, just check out everything else our portable Bluetooth speaker guide has to offer.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ features:

Wireless audio streaming and portability are combined in the triple black Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker. This speaker pairs with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, like smartphones and tablets, for wireless music streaming. An 1/8″ auxiliary audio input is also on-board for interfacing wired audio sources, such as MP3 players. The speaker is equipped with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides up to 16 hours of playtime. The SoundLink Revolve+ charges via its micro-USB interface.

