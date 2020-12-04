Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Speaker falls to best price in months at $249 (Save $50)

-
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersBose
$50 off $249

Amazon is currently offering the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker $249 shipped. Down from its usual $299 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, marks the best we’ve seen since June, and comes within $10 of the 2020 low. With a 360-degree internal speaker array, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ packs room-filling sound despite its portable design. On top of an IPX4 water-resistant form-factor, you’re also looking at a built-in handle on top of its 16-hours of playback per charge. Over 5,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the 360-degree playback is a priority, but you’re still looking to shell out less cash, going with the Bose SoundLink Revolve at $199 is a great alternative to the featured speaker. You’ll enjoy a similar design, but with 12-hour playback here on top of a similar IPX4 water-resistant design. Otherwise, go with the ultra-portable SoundLink Color II at $129 and call it a day.

But if you’re looking to forgo the Bose brand entirely, we’re also still tracking a notable price cut on JBL’s unique RGB Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker. Right now, it’s down to $199, saving you 20% from the going rate and marking one of the best prices to date. Otherwise, just check out everything else our portable Bluetooth speaker guide has to offer.

Wireless audio streaming and portability are combined in the triple black Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker. This speaker pairs with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, like smartphones and tablets, for wireless music streaming. An 1/8″ auxiliary audio input is also on-board for interfacing wired audio sources, such as MP3 players. The speaker is equipped with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides up to 16 hours of playtime. The SoundLink Revolve+ charges via its micro-USB interface.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…

Bose

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Modernize your dining room with Walker Edison’s 6...
Razer’s Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad falls to $85 (...
Adorn your Apple Watch with a dual loop leather band fo...
Amazon’s Intex airbed discounts start at $19 (Up ...
Amazon has Oster’s self-cleaning juicer up to $90...
Segway’s Ninebot S Scooter hits second-best 2020 ...
Ugly holiday sweaters and more from $2.50 for the whole...
Bundle Wacom Cintiq drawing displays with up to $250 gi...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. up to $250

JBL’s unique RGB Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker falls to $199 (Save 20%), more

From $85 Learn More
Up to to 33%

Anker’s Gold Box discounts Nebula projectors by up to 33%

From $370 Learn More

Lenovo Black Friday ad: PCs, Smart Clock, Bose gear, Xbox Series S/X, more

Learn More
33% off

Jabra’s Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds fall to $130 (Save $50), more from $40

$40+ Learn More

Phiaton debuts 900 Legacy ANC headphones with 43-hour battery life, more

Buy now Learn More
$99 off

iPad mini 5 gets Cyber Monday treatment, now from $300 shipped ($99 off)

From $300 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $37 (26% off), more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $225

Canon’s wireless color laser with AirPrint drops to best 2020 price at $150

$150 Learn More