Canon’s wireless color laser with AirPrint drops to best 2020 price at $150

Reg. $225 $150

Quill offers the Canon imageCLASS Wireless Color Laser Printer for $149.99 shipped. That’s down $130 from the original price, $75 less than B&H’s current offering, and matching the best offer we’ve seen in 2020. Printers are increasingly difficult to come by this year with more folks working from home, let alone a price drop like today. This model features full color laser capabilities with AirPrint on-board, making it a one-stop location for just about anything you need to print, such as holiday cards. You can count on duplex capabilities here, as well, helping to cutdown on paper waste and costs. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today with a 500-page ream of best-selling HP paper for your new printer. Over 54,000 Amazon customers have left a nearly perfect review score, so it must be some premium paper. Not to mention, this will ensure you have plenty of supplies for the new year.

Since we’re talking about office upgrades, don’t miss this great batch of deals on LG UltraWide displays and 4K monitors from $100. Headlining is a 32-inch 4K HDR panel for $469 that’s down from the usual $600 price tag and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Check out the entire sale here for more.

Canon imageCLASS Color Printer features:

  • USABILITY: Create Wi Fi Direct hotspot from the printer to establish direct connection to mobile device(s) without the need for external router. Print on the go with various mobile solutions, including Apple Air Print
  • QUALITY AND RELIABILITY: Canon’s signature reliability and engine technologies help keep productivity high and minimize the impact on support resources. Intuitive maintenance videos for common tasks like consumables replacement
  • WORKFLOW EFFICIENCY: Designed for small print jobs with first print time as fast as 10. 3 seconds

