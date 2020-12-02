Save up to 30% on LG UltraWides, 4K USB-C monitors, more from $100

-
Amazonmac accessoriesLG
30% off $100+

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of LG monitors headlined by its 32-inch 4K HDR model for $469 shipped. Usually fetching closer to $600, today’s offer is good for a 21% discount, beats the Black Friday price cut by $28, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Bringing a 32-inch 4K HDR display to your desk, this monitor from LG is a great workstation upgrade for those who need more screen real estate now that they’re working from home. On top of a frameless design, there’s also an adjustable stand that can be swapped for a VESA mount. Plus, USB-C connectivity is joined by a pair of HDMI ports and a DisplayPort input. Over 130 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for more LG monitors on sale from $100.

Other LG monitors include:

While you’re upgrading the work from home setup, it might be worth centering the entire operation around a new machine entirely. For that, you’ll want to dive into our coverage of the B&H Cyber Week Apple sale, which is offering up to $300 in savings on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and more. Or just check out everything in our Mac accessories guide for more ways to elevate your kit.

LG 32-inch 4K HDR Monitor features:

Discover a more lifelike picture with high dynamic range, which provides bolder contrast between the brightest and darkest areas of the screen. This HDR 600 monitor has been rated to deliver impressive peak luminance of 600 nits for undeniably spectacular highlights. 4K UHD resolution delivers breathtaking clarity and precise detail with four times the resolution of Full HD.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

LG

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup beats Black Frida...
Halter desks and standing risers up to 40% off today wi...
Anker Cyber Week sale start at $13: Stocking stuffers, ...
Score a Microsoft 365 Family subscription + $50 Amazon ...
Bring this Philips SmartSleep Lamp to your nightstand f...
Board and card games up to 40% off at Amazon: Sushi Go ...
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless PS4/PS5 Headset now $24...
Expand your matte black EDC with an Amazon low on Zippo...
Show More Comments

Related

$100 off

Post-Cyber Monday monitor deals start at $99: Lenovo 4K $100 off, Acer Zero Frame $140, more

From $99 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Cyber Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Brooks, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
50% off

Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Requiem $10, Fenyx Rising $50, Crash 4 $30, more

$10 Learn More
Save $100

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup beats Black Friday with lows from $300 (Save $100)

$300+ Learn More
40% off

Halter desks and standing risers up to 40% off today with deals from $50.50 shipped

$55.50+ Learn More
Up to 30%

Anker Cyber Week sale start at $13: Stocking stuffers, speakers, USB-C cables, more

From $13 Learn More
35% off

TOMS Friends & Family Sale takes 35% off sitewide with deals from $30: Boots, more

From $30 Learn More

YouTube offering 3 months of free Premium to new subscribers in US

Learn More