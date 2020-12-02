Save up to 30% on LG UltraWides, 4K USB-C monitors, more from $100

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of LG monitors headlined by its 32-inch 4K HDR model for $469 shipped. Usually fetching closer to $600, today’s offer is good for a 21% discount, beats the Black Friday price cut by $28, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Bringing a 32-inch 4K HDR display to your desk, this monitor from LG is a great workstation upgrade for those who need more screen real estate now that they’re working from home. On top of a frameless design, there’s also an adjustable stand that can be swapped for a VESA mount. Plus, USB-C connectivity is joined by a pair of HDMI ports and a DisplayPort input. Over 130 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for more LG monitors on sale from $100.

Other LG monitors include:

While you’re upgrading the work from home setup, it might be worth centering the entire operation around a new machine entirely. For that, you’ll want to dive into our coverage of the B&H Cyber Week Apple sale, which is offering up to $300 in savings on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and more. Or just check out everything in our Mac accessories guide for more ways to elevate your kit.

LG 32-inch 4K HDR Monitor features:

Discover a more lifelike picture with high dynamic range, which provides bolder contrast between the brightest and darkest areas of the screen. This HDR 600 monitor has been rated to deliver impressive peak luminance of 600 nits for undeniably spectacular highlights. 4K UHD resolution delivers breathtaking clarity and precise detail with four times the resolution of Full HD.

