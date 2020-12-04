Google Nest Audio comes bundled with Hub Max or Home Max from $225 (Save up to 44%)

BuyDig is currently offering the Google Nest Hub Max bundled with a Nest Audio speaker for $249 shipped when code SEG28 has been applied at checkout. Usually you’d pay $330 for the Assistant display and speaker combined, with today’s offer beating the Black Friday price cuts by $16 and marking a new all-time low on the package. Bringing Assistant to a 10-inch display, Nest Hub Max delivers a top of the line experience for controlling your smart home and more. Throw in the bundled Nest Audio speaker, and you’ll be able to access Assistant in another room while benefiting from whole-home audio and more. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, BuyDig is bundling the Google Home Max with a Nest Audio speaker for $225 with code SEG28. Down from its $400 going rate for the package, today’s offer is $10 below our previous Black Friday offers and marking one of the best prices to date. Here you’re getting two of Google’s most capable Assistant speakers to build out your whole-home setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 260 customers.

While you’re expanding the Assistant setup, don’t forget that earlier today we spotted a 3-pack of Nest Cam Indoor for $279. Down from the usual $390 price tag, this is one of the best offers to date on the Google smart home cameras and 28% in savings. Jump into our smart home guide for more ways to upgrade your setup, as well.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

