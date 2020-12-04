Expand your Assistant setup with three Nest Cam Indoor for $279 (Save 28%)

Amazon is currently offering a 3-pack of Google Nest Cam Indoor for $279 shipped. Normally fetching $130 each, today’s offer is $7 under the price we saw the cameras go for individually over Black Friday, saves you 28% overall, and marks a new all-time low. If you picked up a new Nest speaker or smart display last week, Google’s Nest Cam Indoor are a great way to expand the setup with some security features. On top of 1080p recording and two-way talk functionality, there’s also motion detection, allowing the camera to send alerts to your smartphone based on movement and the like. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If going with a first-party option from Google isn’t a priority, you can save even more by picking up the best-selling Wyze Cam instead. You’ll find much of the same Assistant integration, as well as Alexa support and similar 1080p recording here, but with a more affordable $26 price tag. So regardless of if you just want a single camera or still want to grab a 3-pack, you’ll make out for less than the featured package.

If HomeKit is a must for your smart security setup, Eve Cam delivers on the Siri integration alongside support for HomeKit Secure Video and more at $135. But then once your camera situation is under control, go swing by our smart home guide for even more price cuts. These smart garage door opener remotes would make a notable addition to any Alexa or Assistant setup now that they’re on sale from $27.

Nest Cam Indoor features:

Sleek and compact, the Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera can be positioned in your office or home for consistent video footage in 1080p HD resolution. Watch, listen, and speak to whomever is in the room using the camera’s 130° wide-angle field of view and built-in speaker and microphone. Industry-leading security means that your video feed and information is well protected. Enable two-factor authentication and take your account protection to the next level.

