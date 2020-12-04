HiFiMan HE-560 V4 Planar or Sennheiser HD 660 S headphones up your audio game from $269

Adorama is offering the HiFiMan HE-560 V4 Planar Magnetic Headphones for $269 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $899 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve been looking for a way to seriously upgrade your audio game, grabbing a pair of high-end planar headphones is just the ticket. These cans offer a premium build that is perfect for both reference use in your home or at the studio. These cans are built to “deliver a lifelike soundstage and spatial imaging,” which is something that HiFiMan has become known for. Rated 3.7/5 stars.
We also spotted that Adorama is offering the Sennheiser HD 660 S Open-Back Audiophile Headphones for $319 shipped. For comparison, it regularly goes for $500 at Amazon and today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to pick up high-end headphones that have an open-backed design, this is a great choice. Recently, I changed from closed-back to open-back headphones and the difference is astronomical. Whether you have a dedicated amplifier or are just getting started in high-end audio, this is the perfect headset. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
You won’t want to miss yesterday’s deal that we found on V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones. They’re back at an all-time low at $250, which is $100 off its normal going rate. As the most budget-friendly pair of headphones in this roundup, you’ll most notably find Bluetooth connectivity here, which is something both models above lack.
HiFiMan HE-560 V4 Planar Headphone features:
- Premium quality, full-size planar magnetic headphone designed for reference use in the home or studio
- HIFIMAN, the leader in planar magnetic headphone technology, has done is again and redefined how good planar driver technology can be.
- Using single-ended drivers, HE560 delivers a lifelike soundstage and spatial imaging that HIFIMAN is known for. Its increased efficiency allows it to be driven with a modest size amplifier.
- HE560 is 30% lighter than comparable headphone allowing the listeners to comfortably enjoy music for hours on end.
- Ebony-decorated earcups for a rich, classic look
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!