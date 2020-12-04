HiFiMan HE-560 V4 Planar or Sennheiser HD 660 S headphones up your audio game from $269

Adorama is offering the HiFiMan HE-560 V4 Planar Magnetic Headphones for $269 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $899 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve been looking for a way to seriously upgrade your audio game, grabbing a pair of high-end planar headphones is just the ticket. These cans offer a premium build that is perfect for both reference use in your home or at the studio. These cans are built to “deliver a lifelike soundstage and spatial imaging,” which is something that HiFiMan has become known for. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

We also spotted that Adorama is offering the Sennheiser HD 660 S Open-Back Audiophile Headphones for $319 shipped. For comparison, it regularly goes for $500 at Amazon and today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to pick up high-end headphones that have an open-backed design, this is a great choice. Recently, I changed from closed-back to open-back headphones and the difference is astronomical. Whether you have a dedicated amplifier or are just getting started in high-end audio, this is the perfect headset. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You won’t want to miss yesterday’s deal that we found on V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones. They’re back at an all-time low at $250, which is $100 off its normal going rate. As the most budget-friendly pair of headphones in this roundup, you’ll most notably find Bluetooth connectivity here, which is something both models above lack.

HiFiMan HE-560 V4 Planar Headphone features:

Premium quality, full-size planar magnetic headphone designed for reference use in the home or studio

HIFIMAN, the leader in planar magnetic headphone technology, has done is again and redefined how good planar driver technology can be.

Using single-ended drivers, HE560 delivers a lifelike soundstage and spatial imaging that HIFIMAN is known for. Its increased efficiency allows it to be driven with a modest size amplifier.

HE560 is 30% lighter than comparable headphone allowing the listeners to comfortably enjoy music for hours on end.

Ebony-decorated earcups for a rich, classic look

