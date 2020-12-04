Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now ready to go. This morning’s collection is quite a notable one with some big-time deals on the Reigns series (specifically the Game of thrones version, and more), as well as some other top-tier titles for your iOS game library. Those include apps like GRIS, Downwell, Minit, The Swords of Ditto, Out There: Ω Edition, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of the best Mac and iOS app deals to take you into the weekend.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: StoryToys Hansel and Gretel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Beauty and the Beast: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aviary: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GRIS: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Downwell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Minit: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Swords of Ditto: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Out There: Ω Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: GRIS: $4 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Subway Temple Surfers 3d Run: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Picture Edítor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tank Battle – Mini War: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Dandara Trials of Fear Edition: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: HyperBowl: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: Truberbrook: $14 (Reg. $27)

More on Gris:

Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality. As the story unfolds, Gris will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities. GRIS is a serene and evocative experience, free of danger, frustration or death. Players will explore a meticulously designed world brought to life with delicate art, detailed animation, and an elegant original score. Through the game light puzzles, platforming sequences, and optional skill-based challenges will reveal themselves as more of Gris’s world becomes accessible.

