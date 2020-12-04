Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein Collection $30, Mario Odyssey $45, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $80 $30

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Wolfenstein: The Alternative History Collection on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $80, this is $50 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. The Alternative History Collection is the perfect way to add the modern day Wolfenstein series to your collection in one fell swoop. It contains physical disc versions of Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein II as well as digital codes for The Old Blood and Wolfenstein 2: Youngblood — that last one sells for $33 on its own at Amazon right now. Down below, we have some great deals on NAMCO MUSEUM, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Borderlands Handsome Collection, Cyberpunk 2077, and many more.

Digital Sales and More:

Cyber Monday game deals:

Pre-orders:

December PlayStation Plus PS4/PS5 freebies: Just Cause 4, Worms Rumble, more

All-new Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode arrives in ‘biggest update’ ever

Steam beta gains initial DualSense + Series X controller support

EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15

Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app

Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Give your MacBook a boost with this slim-profile stand ...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 100W USB-C GaN Charger $3...
Rule the Seven Kingdoms in Reigns Game of Thrones on iO...
Expand your Assistant setup with three Nest Cam Indoor ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: GRIS, Downwell,...
Kanto Powered Gaming Speakers upgrade your setup for $1...
Amazon Technivorm Moccamaster sale: KBGT $255, KB $239,...
Synology’s new DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS packs 451MB/s sp...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Series X, game deals, more

Learn More
40% off

Collectible gaming books from $15: Zelda, God of War, Cuphead, more up to 40% off

From $15 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday, Apple Watch SE/Series 6 hit new lows, Sonos speakers from $99, more

Learn More
55% off

Microsoft launches massive digital Xbox Black Friday game sale, over 700 titles from $1.50

From $1.50 Learn More
Reg. $25

Give your MacBook a boost with this slim-profile stand for $17.50 (Reg. $25)

$17.50 Learn More

[Update: Day 4] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars

Read more Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 100W USB-C GaN Charger $30 (35% off), more

$6+ Learn More
Reg. $3+

Rule the Seven Kingdoms in Reigns Game of Thrones on iOS, now 50% off + more from $1

From $1 Learn More