Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein Collection $30, Mario Odyssey $45, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Wolfenstein: The Alternative History Collection on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $80, this is $50 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. The Alternative History Collection is the perfect way to add the modern day Wolfenstein series to your collection in one fell swoop. It contains physical disc versions of Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein II as well as digital codes for The Old Blood and Wolfenstein 2: Youngblood — that last one sells for $33 on its own at Amazon right now. Down below, we have some great deals on NAMCO MUSEUM, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Borderlands Handsome Collection, Cyberpunk 2077, and many more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation End of Year game sale live!
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Cyber Monday game deals:
- NAMCO MUSEUM $10 (Reg. $30)
- NAMCO MUSEUM Vol 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Releases December 10, 2020
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War from $50 (Reg. $60 – $70)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition $35 (Reg. $70)
- Alien: Isolation Collection $8 (Reg. $40)
- UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy $10 (Reg. $20)
- UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $16 (Reg. $40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Wasteland 3 $34 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $35 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Best Buy on Xbox One
- Pokémon Sword Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shield Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Avengers $28 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2021 $25 (Reg. $50)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe $21 (Reg. $70)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dishonored and Prey $30 (Reg. $60)
- Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
