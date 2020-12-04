Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein Collection $30, Mario Odyssey $45, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Wolfenstein: The Alternative History Collection on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $80, this is $50 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. The Alternative History Collection is the perfect way to add the modern day Wolfenstein series to your collection in one fell swoop. It contains physical disc versions of Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein II as well as digital codes for The Old Blood and Wolfenstein 2: Youngblood — that last one sells for $33 on its own at Amazon right now. Down below, we have some great deals on NAMCO MUSEUM, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Borderlands Handsome Collection, Cyberpunk 2077, and many more.

