Give your MacBook a boost with this slim-profile stand for $17.50 (Reg. $25)

Passport (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers the MOFT Slim MacBook Stand for $17.49 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the regular $25 going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. We’ve previously seen it around $20. This ultra-slim MacBook stand attaches to the bottom of your device and features adjustable angles from 15- to 15-degrees. On top of giving your MacBook a boost, it also increases ventilation, making it easy to cool things down. Compatible with all MacBooks on the market today. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 1,500 Amazon reviewers.

Keep your cables nice and tidy with a 4-pack of top-rated Nite Ize Gear Ties at $3. Not only do they help cut down on waste versus using rubber bands and other similar products, but they also are made for a variety of tasks. Here’s how Nite Ize describes them, “flexible, reusable Gear Ties have a tough rubber exterior that provides excellent grip and a strong, bendable wire interior to hold their shape making them endlessly reusable and useful.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now that your desk is in order, consider picking up an upgraded audio build with today’s discounted Kanto speaker sale. Down from the usual $229 price tag, this powered desktop setup is now $170, marking the best we’ve seen at Amazon to date.

MOST MacBook Stand features:

MOFT laptop stand is only 1/9″ thick and weighs a mere 3 oz, its small measurements makes it unfelt when carried and unsee when not in use. It’s built with unique PU and fiber glass materials, ensuring that it can hold a laptop stably with its small body. 18-lbs is its weight bearing, covering most laptops.

