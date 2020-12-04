Sonos smart speakers with AirPlay go on sale from $139 before Christmas

Amazon is offering up a fresh batch of Sonos smart speaker discounts this morning with as much as 20% off. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Sonos One SL Microphone-free Smart Speaker for $139. That’s down from the usual $179 price and bested only by Black Friday this year. Those looking to dive into a multi-room audio setup will want to consider this Sonos speaker, which includes AirPlay 2 support and access to all of the most popular streaming music services out there. The SL model ditches built-in microphones, saving you a bit of cash and adding peace of mind from a security perspective. Pair two together and easily create a stereo setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

For a full-blown smart speaker setup, consider the second-generation Sonos One at $159. Sonos One delivers multi-room connectivity for a whole home audio setup. There’s also AirPlay 2 compatibility and built-in Alexa capabilities for taking your smart home to the next level. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You’ll find more home entertainment deals in today’s Anker Gold Box where Nebula projectors are being discounted by up to 33%. That includes a variety of models on sale, like the new Solar portable 1080p model at $450. Check out the entire sale here.

Sonos One SL features:

Brilliant sound – get rich, room-filling sound with the all-new Sonos One SL two room set, and control it with the Sonos app, Apple Airplay 2, and more

For every room – the compact design fits just about any space. Put it on your kitchen countertop or tuck it away on your office bookshelf. It’s humidity resistant so you can even put it in the bathroom

Apple Airplay 2 – stream sound directly from your iPhone or iPad and ask Siri to play Apple Music

