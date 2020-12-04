Apple drops new $5 movie sale featuring holiday classics, bundles, more

Apple is rolling into the weekend with a fresh batch of movie deals for $5. You’d typically pay at least $10 here with many titles going for $15 or more regularly. There’s also a handful of new movie bundles discounted, which you’ll find below. With the holiday season upon us, now is a great time to load up on new films to enjoy during the break. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top picks include:

Other notable deals:

Jump over to Tuesday’s Cyber Week movie sale at Apple for additional deals from $1. You’ll find iconic films like Christmas Vacation discounted here along with a number of other must-haves for the holiday season.

