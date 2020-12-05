Microsoft’s matte black Surface Pro 7 just fell to $899 at Amazon (New low, Save $210)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i5/8GB/256GB in Matte Black for $899 shipped. Available at B&H and Best Buy for $1 more. That’s $210 off the typical rate there and ushers in a new Amazon low. The latest Surface Pro is armed with a new 10th-generation Intel processor, pushing the lineup even further. It sports both USB-C and USB-A inputs, allowing you to plug in devices using modern or legacy ports. Battery life is rated at 10.5-hours, helping ensure you can get a full day of work done on this 2-in-1 PC. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab Amazon’s Canvas Backpack at under $13. This discounted offer is part of yesterday’s list of backpack deals. There you’ll find brands like AmazonBasics, Osprey, and Timbuk2. Even better, shoppers can bag up to 45% of savings.

Want to work on your new PC from the living room? No problem, we’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on Sauder’s Carson Forge Lift-Top Coffee Table at $150. It’s just one of many furniture pieces that are currently marked down at Amazon. Believe it or not, pricing starts at $62 and deals there are up to 61% off.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features:

Next-gen, best-in-class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally

Faster than Surface Pro 6, with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor – redefining what’s possible in a thin and light computer.

More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging

