Ring Video Doorbell 3/Pro Amazon lows return today from $140 (Up to 48% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a few Ring doorbell discounts up to 48% off. Our top pick is easily the Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 for $149.99 shipped. This bundle is valued at $290 with Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 retailing for $90 and $200, respectively. Today’s discounts match the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Ring Video Doorbell 3 delivers a 1080p solution that lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone on your doorstep. It can also detect motion and notify you before someone even rings the bell. The inclusion of Echo Show 5 feels natural as it paves the way for quickly seeing who’s at the door. Learn even more about Ring Video Doorbell 3 in our launch coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Ring doorbell discounts as low as $140.

More Ring doorbell deals:

Unsurprisingly, Ring’s doorbells have been a part of my Alexa smart home for quite a while now. I even mentioned them this Echo Dot Diary where I cover every Amazon device I own and how they make life easier. New to Alexa? Be sure to swing by my latest Echo Dot Diary piece to find out about the daily Alexa routines I’ve set up. Towards the bottom of that post you’ll find a list of all my write-ups so far.

Oh, and let’s not forget that today August Smart Locks are as low as $79 and Anker’s eufy Security System is down to $120.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 features:

  • 1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.
  • An upgrade from the original Ring Video Doorbell 2, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity.
  • Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

