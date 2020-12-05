Amazon’s August Smart Lock sale starts at $79 (Up to 39% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered a few notable August smart lock discounts up to 39% off. Our top pick is the August Smart Lock with Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for $109.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This smart lock from August sports a sleek silver colorway that’s bound to class-up your front door. It boasts Bluetooth connectivity for easy arming and disarming of your front door from a paired smartphone. The inclusion of August Connect paves the way for integration with Alexa, Assistant, Airbnb, Simplisafe, and many other smart home ecosystems. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more August smart locks priced from $79.

More August lock discounts:

If you can live without smart functionality, give the Kwikset Powerbolt 2 Door Lock some consideration. It clocks in at only $50 and unlocks using a built-in keypad. I bought two similar deadbolts a while ago and haven’t looked back. I love being able to quickly gain access using an access code instead of fumbling with keys.

August Smart Lock with Connect features:

Lock and unlock your door, grant keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from the August app, from anywhere

August Connect Wi Fi Bridge included so you get voice integration and remote access right out of the box

Keep your existing lock and keys. Simply attaches to your existing deadbolt on the inside of your door. Install in under 10 minutes with just a screwdriver

