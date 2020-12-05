Amazon’s August Smart Lock sale starts at $79 (Up to 39% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered a few notable August smart lock discounts up to 39% off. Our top pick is the August Smart Lock with Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for $109.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This smart lock from August sports a sleek silver colorway that’s bound to class-up your front door. It boasts Bluetooth connectivity for easy arming and disarming of your front door from a paired smartphone. The inclusion of August Connect paves the way for integration with Alexa, Assistant, Airbnb, Simplisafe, and many other smart home ecosystems. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more August smart locks priced from $79.
More August lock discounts:
- August Smart Lock, Connect Bridge, Smart Keypad: $166 (Reg. $219)
- August Smart Lock: $79 (Reg. $120)
- August Smart Lock Pro: $130 (Reg. $200)
If you can live without smart functionality, give the Kwikset Powerbolt 2 Door Lock some consideration. It clocks in at only $50 and unlocks using a built-in keypad. I bought two similar deadbolts a while ago and haven’t looked back. I love being able to quickly gain access using an access code instead of fumbling with keys.
August Smart Lock with Connect features:
- Lock and unlock your door, grant keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from the August app, from anywhere
- August Connect Wi Fi Bridge included so you get voice integration and remote access right out of the box
- Keep your existing lock and keys. Simply attaches to your existing deadbolt on the inside of your door. Install in under 10 minutes with just a screwdriver
