Amazon’s August Smart Lock sale starts at $79 (Up to 39% off)

-
AmazonSmart HomeAugust
39% off From $79

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered a few notable August smart lock discounts up to 39% off. Our top pick is the August Smart Lock with Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for $109.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This smart lock from August sports a sleek silver colorway that’s bound to class-up your front door. It boasts Bluetooth connectivity for easy arming and disarming of your front door from a paired smartphone. The inclusion of August Connect paves the way for integration with Alexa, Assistant, Airbnb, Simplisafe, and many other smart home ecosystems. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more August smart locks priced from $79.

More August lock discounts:

If you can live without smart functionality, give the Kwikset Powerbolt 2 Door Lock some consideration. It clocks in at only $50 and unlocks using a built-in keypad. I bought two similar deadbolts a while ago and haven’t looked back. I love being able to quickly gain access using an access code instead of fumbling with keys.

August Smart Lock with Connect features:

  • Lock and unlock your door, grant keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from the August app, from anywhere
  • August Connect Wi Fi Bridge included so you get voice integration and remote access right out of the box
  • Keep your existing lock and keys. Simply attaches to your existing deadbolt on the inside of your door. Install in under 10 minutes with just a screwdriver

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

August

About the Author

Microsoft’s matte black Surface Pro 7 just fell t...
Today’s Walker Edison, Sauder, and Zinus furnitur...
Today only, BIC’s 48-pack of mechanical pencils h...
Ring Video Doorbell 3/Pro Amazon lows return today from...
Stock up on these cute baby bibs, outfits, and accessor...
Anker’s eufy 5-piece Security System falls to a n...
Cree’s Connected Zigbee smart bulbs are down to j...
ROCKPALS’ 500W portable power station has AC plug...
Show More Comments

Related

$36 off

Cyber Monday door lock deals from $13: Yale Assure $125, Kwikset Powerbolt $45, more

From $13 Learn More
Save up to 33%

Save up to 33% on Yale HomeKit, Z-Wave, and Zigbee smart locks, more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $200

August’s best-selling HomeKit Smart Lock Pro falls to $130 (Save 35%)

$130 Learn More
Save up to 40%

Save up to 40% on Schlage Z-Wave and August Smart Locks from $100

From $100 Learn More
Save 48%

Ring Video Doorbell 3/Pro Amazon lows return today from $140 (Up to 48% off)

From $140 Learn More
$40 off

Anker’s eufy 5-piece Security System falls to a new low at $120 shipped, today only (25% off)

$120 Learn More
Reg. $250

Lockly Secure Plus Smart Lock boasts a fingerprint scanner at $199 (Save $51)

$199 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: 10.2-inch iPad $299, B&H Cyber Week Apple sale, Home Depot DEWALT discounts, more

Learn More