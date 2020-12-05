Anker’s eufy 5-piece Security System falls to a new low at $120 shipped, today only (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Anker eufy 5-piece Smart Home Security System for $119.99 shipped. Generally fetching $160, today’s deal beats our last mention by $5 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve been looking for a self-monitored security system, this could be a great option for you. There are no monthly fees, as all alerts are sent to your smartphone. It takes just a few moments to set up, and arming or disarming can happen in seconds via your password or directly on your smartphone. Included in the box is the HomeBase, keypad, a motion sensor, and two entry sensors. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our launch coverage.

With your savings, pick up an additional entry sensor. It’s just $30 at Amazon and allows you to secure another door or window in your house. The entry sensors have a battery life of up to 2-years right out of the box, ensuring it’ll last a while before it’s time to replace.

Now that your security system is sorted, why not give your front door an upgrade? We’re tracking a number of notable August Smart Lock deals this morning with pricing as low as $79. Savings of up to 39% are available here, ushering in some of the bes prices we’ve tracked in a while.

eufy 5-piece Security System features:

Install in minutes all by yourself. The entry sensors attach to doors and windows, while the motion sensor and keypad can be secured to walls via the included mounts. Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

