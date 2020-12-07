Best Buy 4-day Apple sales event takes $100 off Apple Watch, iPad Air, more

Best Buy has launched a new 4-day Apple Sales event featuring some of this year’s best prices on iPads, Apple Watches, Macs, and more. If you missed out on some of the best deals back on Black Friday, this may be your last chance at a reprise before Christmas. Free shipping is available for all. Down below you’ll find all of our top picks from this 4-day sales event.

Apple Watch deals abound

Headlining this time around is up to $100 off Apple Watch models. That includes the Series 5 Nike GPS 44mm model at $329, which is the full $100 discount and matching the best we’ve seen in 2020.

Series 5 delivers an always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications. Browse the entire sale here.

iPads, Macs, and more

Apple’s new previous-generation iPad Air is being discounted by up to $99 as part of this promotion, as well. You can find the Wi-Fi + Cellular model at $679.99, which is matching the best we’ve seen in the last few months.

iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market.

HomePod is also being marked down as part of this sale to $249.99. That’s a $49 savings from the regular going rate. We’ve seen it drop to $200 a few times this year but in more recent months, these discounts have been much harder to come by.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale on this landing page for more deals on Macs and Apple accessories. Like I said off the top, time is dwindling away on the holiday shopping front, so now is your chance to score some discounts on Apple’s line of products.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. One standout right now is Apple Pencil 2, which is currently getting a particularly notable discount down to $115 from the usual $129 price tag. Check out all the details right here.

