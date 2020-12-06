Apple Pencil 2 gets a rare price drop to $115

Amazon offers the second-generation Apple Pencil for $114.99 shipped. Price reflected at checkout. That’s down $14 from the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. Apple Pencil brings a whole new level of functionality to your iPad Pro or Air. If you’re someone that enjoys creating content on an iPad, then this accessory is essential, with tilt and pressure sensitivity, tap controls for changing tools, and a magnetic design so you won’t lose it. Plus it wirelessly charges with ease, so you won’t have to deal with any more cables than you have to.

For a more affordable alternative, consider the Jamjake Stylus Pen for $34. Of course, you’ll miss out on some of the best features of the Apple Pencil above, but it’s a solid option for basic functionality. You won’t find varying pressure levels and iOS integration here, which are two main selling points of the Apple Pencil. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. We have a great batch of deals in the Cyber Week Apple sale at B&H, including notable price drops on the latest iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple Pencil features:

Apple Pencil features the precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.

With Apple Pencil, you can turn iPad into your notepad, canvas, or just about anything else you can imagine.

Compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation).

Apple Pencil is designed to be an even more comfortable, natural tool to use. The seamless design — no connectors or moving parts — makes it easy to store

