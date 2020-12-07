We are now ready to kick the week off with Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Today’s collection is headlined by a series of brilliant Annapurna indie games along with some handy productivity apps, and more. Specifically speaking, you’re looking at notable price drops on titles like Donut County, Everybody’s RPG, YoWindow Weather, Flower, Apple Knight: Premium Edition, Earth 3D, and more. Hit the fold for a closer at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals, just be sure to grab this discounted Apple Gift Card first.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: YoWindow Weather: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TextMask: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Journey: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flower: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Donut County: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Florence: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Apple Knight: Premium Edition: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WitchSpring4: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WitchSpring3: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Telling Lies: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Buy an Apple gift card get a 10% Best Buy bonus credit

Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, B2GO FREE PS5/Series X titles, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: StoryToys Hansel and Gretel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Beauty and the Beast: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aviary: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GRIS: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Downwell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Minit: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Swords of Ditto: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Out There: Ω Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: GRIS: $4 (Reg. $10)

More on Donut County:

Donut County is a story-based physics puzzle game where you play as an ever-growing hole in the ground. Meet cute characters, steal their trash, and throw them in a hole. Raccoons have taken over Donut County with remote-controlled trash-stealing holes. You play as BK, a hole-driving raccoon who swallows up his friends and their homes to earn idiotic prizes. When BK falls into one of his own holes, he’s confronted by his best friend Mira and the residents of Donut County, who are all stuck 999 feet underground… and they demand answers!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!