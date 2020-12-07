Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, B2GO FREE PS5/Series X titles, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Collection of Mana on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched via Best Buy and is included in today’s Buy One Get One at 50% off promotion. Regularly $40 and currently fetching as much on the eShop, today’s offer is as much as 50% in savings and is the lowest we can find. This package includes all three games from the series in their true pixelated form including the “first-ever release of the action-packed third game in the trilogy.” Learn more about the whole thing in our launch coverage. Down below, we have some great deals on Nioh 2, DRAGON QUEST XI S, Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age, Trials of Mana, a Buy Two Get One FREE next-generation sale, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo Switch Online + FREE $5 Best Buy credit
- PlayStation End of Year game sale live!
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- DRAGON QUEST XI S $50 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- God of War, HZD Complete, more
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Trials of Mana $25 (Reg. $50)
- Best Buy Next-Gen titles Buy 2 Get One FREE
- Includes Cyberpunk 2077, much more
- Best Buy Switch games Buy One Get One at 50% off
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $30 (Reg. $80)
- FIFA 21 $25 (Reg. $60)
- NHL 21 $25 (Reg. $60)
- NAMCO MUSEUM $10 (Reg. $30)
- NAMCO MUSEUM Vol 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Releases December 10, 2020
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War from $50 (Reg. $60 – $70)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition $35 (Reg. $70)
- Alien: Isolation Collection $8 (Reg. $40)
- UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy $10 (Reg. $20)
- UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $16 (Reg. $40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Wasteland 3 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $35 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Best Buy on Xbox One
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $47 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dishonored and Prey $30 (Reg. $60)
- Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
