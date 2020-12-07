Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, B2GO FREE PS5/Series X titles, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Collection of Mana on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched via Best Buy and is included in today’s Buy One Get One at 50% off promotion. Regularly $40 and currently fetching as much on the eShop, today’s offer is as much as 50% in savings and is the lowest we can find. This package includes all three games from the series in their true pixelated form including the “first-ever release of the action-packed third game in the trilogy.” Learn more about the whole thing in our launch coverage. Down below, we have some great deals on Nioh 2, DRAGON QUEST XI S, Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age, Trials of Mana, a Buy Two Get One FREE next-generation sale, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

December PlayStation Plus PS4/PS5 freebies: Just Cause 4, Worms Rumble, more

Steam beta gains initial DualSense + Series X controller support

EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15

Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app

Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!