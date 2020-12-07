Dyson’s smart heater, fan, and air purifier sees 33% discount to new low of $430

HSN is currently offering the Dyson HP04 Pure Hot & Cool 3-in-1 Air Purifier for $429.99 shipped. Usually selling for $650, here you’re saving 33% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $16 and marking a new all-time low. Designed to keep your space the perfect temperature year-round, Dyson’s Pure Hot & Cold also purifies the air as it heats and cools your space. Perfect for warming up the work from home office through the winter or staying cool next summer, there’s also built-in Wi-Fi for integrating with Alexa and the Dyson app. Over 785 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

While this is easily the best price out there for a Dyson unit that can heat and cool, let alone purifier the air too, there are plenty of other ways to warm your space this winter for less. This highly-rated TaoTronics space heater at $80 will only run you a fraction of the featured deal’s price, but means you’ll be ditching the built-in fan features and purification tech.

Then be sure to dive into our home goods guide for even more ways to renovate your space. If the new year on the horizon has you thinking about upcoming home improvement projects, today’s Home Depot tool sale is packed with discounts from DEWALT, Milwaukee, and more at up to 45% off.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool is the only purifying heater + fan to clean a whole room properly. To simultaneously purify and heat a whole room properly, the Dyson Pure Hot+CoolTM purifying heater + fan goes beyond standard tests by automatically sensing pollution, capturing ultrafine pollutants, and projecting purified and heater air using Air MultiplierTM technology.

