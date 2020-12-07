Honeywell’s HomeKit Thermostat returns to all-time low at $74 (Save 38%)

Amazon is currently offering the Honeywell Lyric T5 Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $74 shipped. Normally fetching $120, like you’ll find at Home Depot right now, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and matches the all-time low. With out of the box support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, Honeywell’s thermostat is as versatile as they come. Its touchscreen display lets you adjust settings right from the thermostat without getting your phone or voice assistant involved, and there’s also 7-day scheduling features to further tailor everything to your liking. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 3,700 customers.

Rather skip the smart home control and go with a programmable thermostat instead? This option from Honeywell will only run you $49 and delivers similar 7-day scheduling features as the lead deal, just without all the voice control functionality. You can even set a weekday and weekend preference, delivering some extra flexibility for personalizing the heating this winter.

Honeywell Lyric T5 Thermostat features:

Manage your home comfort anywhere, anytime or let it manage your comfort and savings automatically with the Lyric T5 Wi-Fi Thermostat. Choose from two different ways to control to fit your schedule or spur-of-the moment activities: 7-day scheduling or location based temperature control. With smart alerts, you will receive push notifications to remind you of filter changes and warn of extreme indoor temperatures.

