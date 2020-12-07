Save up to 28% on Airthings smart air quality monitors starting at $58

Amazon is currently offering the Airthings Wave Plus Indoor Air Quality Monitor for $169.99 shipped. Typically fetching $229, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Airthings can track six different factors of air quality including chemicals (VOCs), CO2, humidity, pressure, and temperature. It also sports a built-in radon detector, differentiating itself from the competition. On top of monitoring the stats in a companion app, notifications let you know when humidity rises and the like. Alexa and Assistant integration allow you to bring the stats into your smart home. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 505 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Airthings Wave Mini Monitor for $57.99 once the on-page coupon is clipped. Down from $80, today’s offer saves you 28% and marks the best we’ve seen in over seven months. This miniature air quality monitor lacks the same readout of the lead offer, but still brings temperature, humidity, and VOCs insights into your setup. The compact design pairs over Bluetooth to your phone to show results in the companion app. Rated 4/5 stars from over 120 customers.

While you’ll find even more price cuts in our smart home guide, the discount we spotted earlier today on Dyson’s smart heater, fan, and purifier is worth a look to help tackle air quality drops that you might monitor with the Airthings devices. It’s currently down to $430, scoring you the best price to date and saving you 33%.

Airthings Wave Plus features:

Airthings Wave Plus is the first ever smart indoor air quality monitor with radon detection, designed for homes and all populated spaces. A clean air detector enabling you to gain full visibility into six factors; radon, airborne chemicals (TVOCs), carbon dioxide (CO2) humidity, temperature and air pressure. Battery operated allowing you to install anywhere, with 16 months battery life using Bluetooth.

