New Amazon lows strike 8Bitdo controllers, now priced from $21

-
8Bitdo
New lows From $21

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered some notable 8Bitdo controller discounts that usher in new Amazon lows. Our favorite happens to be the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad for $38.24 shipped. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Bear in mind that we’ve seen other editions of Sn30 Pro sell a few bucks less in the past. This wireless gamepad boasts compatibility with Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS, and Android. It’s a fully-featured controller with clickable joysticks, vibration, motion controls, Bluetooth connectivity, a rechargeable battery, and more. Even better, the unit is refueled via USB-C, making it a forward-thinking addition to your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more 8Bitdo controller discounts priced at $21.

We’ve also spotted the 8Bitdo Lite Bluetooth Gamepad in Turquoise or Yellow Edition for $21.24 Prime shipped at Amazon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and like the deal above, marks the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked yet. This compact gaming solution wields a split D-pad, Bluetooth, and USB-C connectivity. Two striking colorways make this unit a compelling addition to almost any game room. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for a way to have some outdoor fun? If so, it’s hard to overlook Segway’s offerings. In fact, we’ve taken notice of a few discounts on its battery-powered vehicles. A few days back a couple units fell as low as $380, and we just now posted even more deals from $400.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad features:

  • Compatible with Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac OS & Android
  • Fully featured Controller- clickable joysticks, rumble vibration, motion controls, wireless Bluetooth, rechargeable battery, home and screenshot Buttons and a USB-C connector!
  • Perfect classic d-pad

