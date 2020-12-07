Save $100 on Segway Ninebot electric kick scooters starting at $400

Amazon offers the Segway Ninebot Max Electric Kick Scooter for $699 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $799, today’s offer saves you $100 and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date. Winter weather may be on the way or even already here for you, but now is a great time to lock-in off season savings on Segway’s KickScooter Max for cruising around next year. It delivers an over 18MPH top speed and a 40-mile range that makes it great for commuting or just taking joy rides around town. Its folding design is complemented by a 2.5W LED headlight, brake lighting, and a 220-pound maximum weight capacity. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Scooter for $399.99. Usually selling for $500, today’s offer saves you $100 and matches the Amazon all-time low. Delivering a 12.4MPH top speed, this electric scooter touts a 14-mile range as well as a similar folding design to the featured model. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating.

We’re also tracking a $70 discount on Gotrax’s XR Ultra, which provides an even more affordable way to get in the electric scooter game at an all-time low of $330. But once you’ve gotten the transportation figured out, be sure to head over to our Green Deals guide for even more discounts, including all of the deals in today’s Snow Joe snowblower Gold Box.

Segway Kick Scooter Max features:

Navigate the streets easily on this dark gray Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter. The long battery life gives you uninterrupted rides, while the anti-lock braking system and self-healing tires provide safety and rider comfort. This Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter features a folding design for easy portability and storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!