Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light offers FM radio, natural sounds, more for $100

Amazon offers the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light for $99.95 shipped. That’s down $20 or more from the regular going rate, the second-best offer we’ve seen in 2020, and the best available by 15% or more. Philips wake-up lights have been around for a while, but discounts can be particularly difficult to come by. This model packs sunrise simulation along with five natural sounds, FM radio, and a sleek modern design. Philips says its lights are “proven to give you an easy and energetic wake-up and improve your mood in the morning.” Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 9,100 Amazon customers.

You can ditch some of the features detailed above and save 60% with the entry-level SmartSleep lamp instead. This model lacks the integrated FM radio and modern design touches, but still delivers all of the sunrise features to help you wake-up in the morning. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 4,100 Amazon customers.

While we’re talking about health, don’t miss this afternoon’s nice price drop on the Wyze Scale for $20. That’s down nearly 33% from the regular going rate and marks a new all-time low. There’s a lot to like here, including support for Apple Health, Google Fit, and more.

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light features:

The Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light allows you to personalize your sleep and wake-up experience through sunset and sunrise simulation. Unlike a traditional alarm clock, it is designed to wake you in a more natural way, using a unique combination of light and sound. The relaxing sunset simulation helps you wind down for bedtime.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!