Today only, save up to 50% on previous-generation Macs, iPads, more (Refurb)

Woot is offering a selection of previous-generation MacBooks, iMacs, and accessories on sale with up to 50% off original prices. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB at $1,339.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,999 and today’s deal beats our previous mention by $10. This machine includes a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It ships with four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, Touch ID sensor and more. Although a previous-generation model, there’s still plenty of value here and it’s worth noting that this is a rare chance to score the upgraded hard drive with 512GB for around $1,200. Check out the entire sale here.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices to your new MacBook Air. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers extra I/O for $26. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. One standout right now is Apple Pencil 2, which is currently getting a particularly notable discount down to $115 from the usual $129 price tag. Check out all the details right here.

13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core
  • 16GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 512GB SSD
  • 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display
  • Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • 3.5mm Headphone Jack | Stereo Speakers
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • macOS High Sierra

