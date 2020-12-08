FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch SE deals return before Christmas from $259

Apple Watch SE deals are back at Amazon with prices from $259 shipped. Some offers are not reflected until checkout. You can nearly $40 on select models, marking the second-best prices we’ve seen outside of Black Friday. Many of these listings still deliver by Christmas, so this may be one of your last chances to lock-in savings before the holidays.

Apple Watch SE delivers everything you love about Apple’s wearables in a more affordable package. While you’ll miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor of the high-end Series 6 models, there’s still a big Retina OLED display, fitness tracking, and a fully swimproof design to check out here.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series SE bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. One standout right now is Apple Pencil 2, which is currently getting a particularly notable discount down to $115 from the usual $129 price tag. Check out all the details right here.

Apple Watch SE features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Large Retina OLED display
  • Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3
  • Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone
  • Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance
  • Swimproof design
  • High and low heart rate notifications and irregular heart rhythm notification

elago wraps your AirPods with its slick iPod-inspired c...
Today only, save up to 50% on previous-generation Macs,...
Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Air/Pro drops...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beyblade battle set hits...
AUTO-VOX’s D6 Pro 1080p dash camera returns to $6...
StreamLabs smart water monitor uses ultrasonic technolo...
Stanley’s 1950s-style lunch box plunges to $31, m...
eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 Mesh routers return to Amaz...
