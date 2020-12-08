Apple Watch SE deals return before Christmas from $259

Apple Watch SE deals are back at Amazon with prices from $259 shipped. Some offers are not reflected until checkout. You can nearly $40 on select models, marking the second-best prices we’ve seen outside of Black Friday. Many of these listings still deliver by Christmas, so this may be one of your last chances to lock-in savings before the holidays.

Apple Watch SE delivers everything you love about Apple’s wearables in a more affordable package. While you’ll miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor of the high-end Series 6 models, there’s still a big Retina OLED display, fitness tracking, and a fully swimproof design to check out here.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series SE bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. One standout right now is Apple Pencil 2, which is currently getting a particularly notable discount down to $115 from the usual $129 price tag. Check out all the details right here.

Apple Watch SE features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Large Retina OLED display

Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance

Swimproof design

High and low heart rate notifications and irregular heart rhythm notification

