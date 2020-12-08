Gifting season is in full swing and this December there are an array of top brands that just released new fragrances. Whether you’re looking for something sweet, sultry, flowery, or musky, we’ve got a new perfume option for you. We’ve also got a budget-friendly list with prices starting at $40. Head below the jump to find all of the best new perfumes this season and be sure to check out our guide to the Ralph Lauren Holiday Gift List here.

KAI Perfume

The KAI signature scent has been described as a “vacation in a bottle.” Due to the pandemic with people planning to celebrate the holidays at home this year, KAI’s fragrances serve as a way to have the scent of vacation all around. Plus, they’re free of gluten, sulfates, phthalates, phosphates, and aluminum. Best of all you can find it on Amazon with the largest bottle starting at $78.

Jo Malone Holiday Cracker Set

Jo Malone is known for its timeless scents that can be worn by everyone. The new Jo Malone Holiday Cracker Set comes with the three of Jo Malone’s signature scents: Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash, and a Wild Bluebell Body Crème. Best of all, even though Jo Malone is known for its high price tags, this set is priced at just $48.

Valentino Voce Viva Perfume

Looking for a unique perfume to stand out from the crowd? Valentino’s Voce Viva Perfume is a great choice and is priced from $64. This new scent has top notes of Italian bergamot essence and mandarin. It’s currently at Nordstrom with free holiday gift wrapping as well as a rating of 4.5/5 stars with over 800 reviews.

Giorgio Armani My Way Perfume

Another new fragrance that would make a phenomenal Christmas gift is the Giorgio Armani My Way Perfume. This perfume is priced from $64 and features elegant floral notes. However, it also has notes of cedarwood making this a scent you can wear year-round. It also comes in a beautiful bottle and with over 1,800 reviews from Nordstrom customers, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars.

Tiffany & Co Holiday Perfume

Finally, the Tiffany & Co Eau de Perfume Holliday Edition is officially live. The new perfume comes with the classic Tiffany Blue Box with a festive holiday packaging, featuring the Tiffany Eau de Parfum fragrance. This scent has an array of notes that make it very unique including mandarine, musk, and patchouli. It’s priced at $135 and will be sure to make anyone smile.

