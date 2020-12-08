Google Pixel 4 falls to one of its best prices yet at $300 (Save up to $499)

Best Buy is currently offering the Google Pixel 4 64GB Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped with activation on Verizon. Also available for $12.49 per month if you’d rather span the payments over a 24-month plan. Activation fees may apply. Typically fetching $799 like you’ll still pay at Amazon or Verizon, today’s offer saves you as much as $499 and marks one of the best offers we’ve seen this year. Whether you’re looking to pick up a more affordable handset than Google’s latest Pixel 5 or are unimpressed by the plastic 4a, there’s still a lot to like here. Pixel 4 rocks a metal design with 5.7-inch 1080p 90Hz display alongside 16 and 12MP rear cameras as well as 64GB of storage. There’s also Night Sight and Active Edge features to complete the package. Over 670 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. More details down below.

With all of the cash you’re saving on the lead deal, it’s a good idea to bring some extra protection into the mix for your new smartphone. Google’s first-party Pixel 4 case adds a stylish fabric design to the outside of your handset alongside drop resistance and the like at $26. Otherwise, the Spigen Rugged Armor Case at $10 is hard to beat for the price.

If you’d prefer to skip the Verizon activation, the OnePlus 7T is currently on ale for $330, as well. While not quite as low of a price, you’re getting a 90Hz AMOLED display and three cameras here at 33% off the usual price tag. Then be sure to check out our Android guide for even more.

Google Pixel 4 features:

Google Pixel 4 is the phone made the Google way. Its camera takes a perfect shot every time, even when it’s dark out. The new Google Assistant helps you do things, such as control your phone and multitask between apps – with just your voice. Pixel 4 is also the first phone with Motion Sense, letting you use gestures to get things done without having to touch your phone. Google Pixel 4 is built around Google software you know and love that’s always getting better.

