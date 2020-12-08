OnePlus 7T touts a 90Hz AMOLED display, three cameras, more at $330 (Save 33%)

B&H currently offers the unlocked OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Smartphone for $329.99 shipped. Normally fetching $499 these days, here you’re saving 33% with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen to date. OnePlus 7T may not be the brand’s latest release, but it delivers a lot of value for the cash with a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. There’s also a triple camera assembly on the back that’s complemented by Warp Charge, a USB-C port, and 128GB of onboard storage. This model is also unlocked to work with both AT&T and T-Mobile plans. Over 520 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Additional details below.

Regardless of if you’ll be picking up this handset for yourself or as your family member’s first device, using some of your savings to pick up a case is an easy recommendation. And for just $12, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case will do the trick with its added drop-resistance and slim design. The 4.6/5 star rating from over 700 customers is sure to add some peace of mind, as well.

But for a more affordable way to get in on the Android action, the Motorola One Action Smartphone is still on sale for $203 right now, scoring you $147 in savings along the way. Or if it’s some discounted apps and games for your new device, our roundup right here is worth a look.

OnePlus 7T Android Smartphone features:

With a responsive 90 Hz refresh rate and the latest HDR10+ technology, the OnePlus 7T’s Fluid Display is smooth, vivid, and incredibly immersive. If it sounds too good to be true, just wait until you see it. Day or night, near or far, moving or still—no matter where life takes you, always be ready to capture something amazing. The OnePlus 7T’s three independent cameras work in concert for exceptional versatility, stunning clarity, and accurate color reproduction.

