FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad starts at $299: Wi-Fi 128GB model $380, more

-
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Up to $49 From $299

Update: Amazon now has the Wi-Fi 128GB model back in stock for $380 (Reg. $429). Price reflected at checkout.

Amazon offers Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad 32GB for $299 shipped. You can grab the upgraded 128GB model for $379.99. That’s as much as $49 off the regular going rate and the biggest discount we’ve tracked at Amazon in months. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

For better or worse, Apple’s latest iPad still supports Lightning cables. Put your savings from today’s deal towards a new cable with 10-feet of length, so you can easily browse from the couch and still stay plugged-in throughout your power-up session.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. One standout right now is Apple Pencil 2, which is currently getting a particularly notable discount down to $115 from the usual $129 price tag. Check out all the details right here.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Snow Joe 48V Cordless Snow Blower gets your ready for w...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20000mAh USB-C PD Power ...
Logitech Z623 2.1-Ch. speaker system is down to $100 fo...
Save up to 42% on TP-Link smart power strips, cameras, ...
Stock up on K-Cups for the holidays from $18.50: Peet...
Amazon offers 30% off holiday onesie pajamas from $28 s...
elago wraps your AirPods with its slick iPod-inspired c...
Apple Watch SE deals return before Christmas from $259
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: 10.2-inch iPad $299, B&H Cyber Week Apple sale, Home Depot DEWALT discounts, more

Learn More
Up to $200

Best Buy 4-day Apple sales event takes $100 off Apple Watch, iPad Air, more

Shop now! Learn More
$49 off

Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Air/Pro drops to a new low of $250

$250 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 — Apple: AirPods Pro $170, Apple Watch Series 3 $119, iPads, more

Learn More
Reg. $13

Add three Apple Watch bands to your new device for just $7.50

$7.50 Learn More
New lows

Autel’s latest EVO II/Pro drones fall to new lows with bundles up to $240 off

$240 off Learn More
50% off

COACH Holiday Sale takes up to 50% off handbags, briefcases, wallets, more

From $18 Learn More
Save $70

WD, SanDisk, + Seagate deals: 512GB microSD $70, 14TB Internal NAS, more up to $70 off

From $70 Learn More