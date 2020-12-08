Logitech Z623 2.1-Ch. speaker system is down to $100 for a limited time

Amazon offers the Logitech Z623 400W 2.1-Ch. Speaker System for $99.99 shipped. That’s down from the original $150 price tag and regular $120 going rate. Today’s deal matches the best we’ve seen in months. This model sports 400W of power across 2.1-channels, making it a suitable option for upgrading your PC or Mac setup. You’ll find RCA and 3.5mm inputs here, too, so it’s also a great fit for TVs and record players, too. Over 10,300 Amazon customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Go with Amazon’s in-house computer speakers at $18. You’ll miss out on the subwoofer and dedicated volume controls on the featured offer above, but that price tag is certainly very attractive. This is also a great option if you simply want a standalone pair of speakers but aren’t willing to pay out $100 for the lead deal for added functionality.

For more on the audio front today, don’t miss Harman Kardon’s stylish Onyx Bluetooth Speaker for $140. This 1-day sale also delivers a handful of additional models on sale from $30. You can browse through the entire selection of deals right here, but be sure to act quick as this promotion ends tonight.

Logitech Z623 Speakers feature:

THX-certified 2.1 speaker system brings your music, movies and games to life in immersive studio-quality audio; Satellites: 2 x 35 Watt

RCA and 3.5 millimeter inputs make it easy to plug in up to 3 audio devices – your computer, iPod, game console, DVD player and more

2 satellite speakers and a powerful subwoofer deliver sound big enough to fill even large entertainment rooms. Please Note: Kindly refer the User Guide before use.

