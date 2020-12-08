FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Harman Kardon’s stylish Onyx Studio 6 Speaker hits $140 (Save 30%), more from $30

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Harmon Kardon and JBL personal audio gear starting at $29.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining here is the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Bluetooth Speaker at $139.99. Usually selling for $200 at B&H as well as direct from Harman Kardon, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats the previous price cut by $10, and marks a new 2020 low. Harman Kardon’s unique Bluetooth speaker stands out thanks to a stylish, fabric-wrapped design with an integrated handle so you can carry it anywhere. On top of touting an IPX7 water-resistance rating, you’ll enjoy 8-hours of playback on a single charge. Over 240 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, you’ll find a variety of additional speakers and headphones at Woot from the Harman Kardon or JBL stables. Some models are in refurbished condition, which come backed by full 1-year warranties from their respective brand. So be sure to shop everything right here to lock in prices starting at $30.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking one of the best prices to date on JBL’s unique RGB Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker at $180, saving you 28% from the going rate. That’s on top of everything else in our Bluetooth speaker guide, including the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ at $249.

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 features:

Make a statement as you enjoy your favorite audio anywhere around your home with the Onyx Studio 6 Portable Wireless Speaker from Harman Kardon. This stylish portable speaker features a fabric covering with built-in manual controls, eye-catching round design, and integrated aluminum handle. Use it to take your audio anywhere inside or outside of your home. When outside, don’t worry about splashes or accidental spills as the Onyx Studio 6 sports IPX7 water resistance.

