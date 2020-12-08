New MagSafe cases from Gear4 arrive today for latest iPhones

After Apple recently brought back the MagSafe name to a new line of products with the latest iPhones, accessory makers have been rushing to bring new add-ons to market. The latest of which is Gear4, a subsidiary of ZAGG, which today is introducing a handful of cases for iPhone 12, 12 mini, and 12 Pro/Max. These new cases focus on a lightweight design that won’t add too much bulk while delivering compatibility with MagSafe functionality and the ability to quickly charge devices through the case itself. Head below for full details on today’s announcement and more.

Gear4 intros new Apple-exclusive MagSafe cases

Today, Gear4 is bringing two new cases to market with MagSafe built-in. Both are priced at $50, which is in line with Apple’s own offerings on the low end and less costly than some of the alternatives we’ve seen on the market today. MagSafe continues to be explored as a unique opportunity for case makers and other accessory brands to spice up their offerings that can become rather dull over time.

Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG Brands, details today’s announcement further:

“MagSafe is exciting because users now have the ability to attach accessories, such as the MagSafe charger and wallet, to the back of the phone. The new Snap cases from Gear4 feature embedded magnets that allow users to seamlessly attach their MagSafe accessories to their new iPhone without any impact to the magnetic holder or interference with wireless charging.”

First up is the Crystal Palace Snap that sports a clear case design that is made to not add too much bulk:

Based on the iconic Gear4 Crystal Palace, the Crystal Palace Snap case unites sleek, transparent design with unbeatable drop protection. Made from D3O® Crystalex , the most transparent, non-yellowing, and dye transfer-resistant material used in phone cases

Gear4 is also bringing the Rio Snap to market, which is also an ultra-thin case but ditches the transparent design for an all-black coloring:

The Rio Snap case combines strength and style, and features a sleek, black exterior with a soft-touch finish to deliver up to 13ft/4m of drop protection. It also includes the same coating with built-in antimicrobial properties to protect the case coating by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guard against degradation from microorganisms.

These new cases from Gear4 are available for purchase today at $50. You can find all of the best cases for iPhone 12/mini/Pro/Max in our roundup over at 9to5Mac, as well.

Source: Gear4

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!