Nomatic’s slim minimal wallet lets you finally ditch your bulky back pocket at a low of $9

Nomatic (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Men’s Slim Minimalist Wallet for $8.99 Prime shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally $16 for other colors, today’s deal beats our last mention by $1 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. It’s been a few years back now since I switched to a minimalistic wallet, and let me say, I’ll never go back. It’s super nice to not have to worry about sitting on a wallet in my back pocket, plus having my cards and cash in my front pocket is safer overall. You’ll find room for up to 14 cards here, which allows you to carry essentials and more with ease. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

When it comes to minimal wallets, today’s deal is one of the best prices you’ll find. However, you could opt for this leather one at $6.50 on Amazon to save a few bucks. It doesn’t have quite the same card-holding capacity as today’s lead deal, maxing out at just eight cards, but it’ll still get the job done and relocate your wallet to your front pocket on a budget.

Don’t forget to swing by our fashion guide. We’re updating it daily with the best deals from around the web. Just today, we’ve found sales on Lululemon, COACH, and GAP Factory.

NOMATIC Minimalist Wallet features:

Durable Materials: This wallet is built to last a lifetime. Created with Medical Grade Elastic and genuine leather pull-tab. Built to Last: The single sided double stitched inseam allows you to put up to 15 cards in your BASICS Wallet Designed in America: The BASICS Wallet has one pull tab to allow you to have easy access to your 4 most used cards.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!