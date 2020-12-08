FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The latest Powerbeats Wireless Earphones hit all-time low from $95 (Reg. up to $150)

-
AmazonAppleHeadphonesBeats
Reg. $150 From $95

Amazon is offering Powerbeats Wireless Earphones for $99.95 shipped. Target RedCard holders can bag them for $94.99 after an automatic 5% off has been applied. That’s up to $55 off official pricing with Target’s offer delivering the lowest cost we’ve tracked to date. The latest Powerbeats headphones boast up to 15-hour battery life and wield “adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for comfort and stability.” These are made with workouts in mind and are ready to withstand both sweat and water. Apple’s integrated H1 chip makes pairing fast and simple. These earbuds are compatible with iOS and Android devices via Bluetooth. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for something similar to AirPods? If so, consider Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds for $40 when clipping the on-page coupon. This more affordable alternative has received more than 41,000 Amazon reviews with an average rating of 4.3/5 stars.

Speaking of AirPods, did you see the discount we spotted on elago’s iPod-inspired case? It’s all yours for $9, a price that shaves up to 30% off. It’s a great gift idea for anyone you know that owns a pair of AirPods as it will prevent scratching while also delivering a fun and unique appearance.

Also, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones are down to $119. These deals collide with the official unveiling of AirPods Max. This new offering is Apple’s official take on over-ear headphones. Read all about them in our release coverage.

Powerbeats Wireless Earphones features:

  • High-performance wireless earphones
  • Up to 15 hours of listening time
  • Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for comfort and stability
  • Reinforced, sleek design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running
  • Improved connection speed via the Apple H1 headphone chip
  • Compatible with iOS and Android devices
  • Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Headphones Beats

About the Author

Humidify your space for the holidays with this 4-liter ...
Bag CRAFTSMAN’s V20 4-Tool Combo Kit for $159 at ...
First Alert’s HomeKit Smoke + CO Detector on sale...
LITOM’s 8-pack of solar LED fence lights is down ...
This Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch is $127 of...
Add The Step Original Aerobic Platform to your home wor...
Snow Joe 48V Cordless Snow Blower gets your ready for w...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20000mAh USB-C PD Power ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $250

Powerbeats Pro drop to all-time low price at $150 , more from $149

$150 Learn More
Reg. $13

elago wraps your AirPods with its slick iPod-inspired case for $9

$9 Learn More
Reg. $150+

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones drop to $119 ahead of Christmas (Reg. $150+), more

$119 Learn More
Save $100

V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones return to all-time low at $250 (Save $100)

$250 Learn More
50% off

Oakley sunglasses, apparel, accessories, more up to 50% off + free shipping

From $35 Learn More
35% off

Humidify your space for the holidays with this 4-liter TaoTronics at $40 (35% off)

$40 Learn More
Save $40

Bag CRAFTSMAN’s V20 4-Tool Combo Kit for $159 at Amazon (Save $40)

$159 Learn More
Reg. $120

First Alert’s HomeKit Smoke + CO Detector on sale from $83 (Save up to 31%)

$83+ Learn More