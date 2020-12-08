The latest Powerbeats Wireless Earphones hit all-time low from $95 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is offering Powerbeats Wireless Earphones for $99.95 shipped. Target RedCard holders can bag them for $94.99 after an automatic 5% off has been applied. That’s up to $55 off official pricing with Target’s offer delivering the lowest cost we’ve tracked to date. The latest Powerbeats headphones boast up to 15-hour battery life and wield “adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for comfort and stability.” These are made with workouts in mind and are ready to withstand both sweat and water. Apple’s integrated H1 chip makes pairing fast and simple. These earbuds are compatible with iOS and Android devices via Bluetooth. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for something similar to AirPods? If so, consider Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds for $40 when clipping the on-page coupon. This more affordable alternative has received more than 41,000 Amazon reviews with an average rating of 4.3/5 stars.

Speaking of AirPods, did you see the discount we spotted on elago’s iPod-inspired case? It’s all yours for $9, a price that shaves up to 30% off. It’s a great gift idea for anyone you know that owns a pair of AirPods as it will prevent scratching while also delivering a fun and unique appearance.

Also, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones are down to $119. These deals collide with the official unveiling of AirPods Max. This new offering is Apple’s official take on over-ear headphones. Read all about them in our release coverage.

Powerbeats Wireless Earphones features:

High-performance wireless earphones

Up to 15 hours of listening time

Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for comfort and stability

Reinforced, sleek design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running

Improved connection speed via the Apple H1 headphone chip

Compatible with iOS and Android devices

Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts

