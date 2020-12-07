Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones drop to $119 ahead of Christmas (Reg. $150+), more

Amazon offers the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $119 shipped. That’s down from the original $200 price tag and regular $150 or more going rate. As a comparison, this deal matches our Black Friday mention and is the second-best we’ve seen in recent months. Beats Solo3 may not be the latest pair of Apple-backed headphones on the market today, but there’s still a lot to like here at today’s reduced price tag. Notable features include Apple’s W1 chip with up to 40-hours of listening time on a single charge. Plus, with Fast Fuel, you’ll be able to get 3-hours of playback with just 5-minutes of charging. Rated 4.7/5 stars and currently ranked as the #1 best-seller over at Amazon.

Update 12/7 @ 1:30 PM: Target is offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $251.99 shipped when you clip the Target Circle coupon. Red Card members save an additional 5%, dropping the price further to $238.40. Originally $348 and currently $278 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For a more affordable alternative, swing by my review of the Anker Liberty Air truly wireless earbuds that feature an AirPod-like design for a fraction of the cost of the lead deal above. I have found these earbuds to be a suitable alternative to pricier headphones with a good enough build quality to withstand trips to the gym and other strenuous activities.

Swing by our Apple guide for more deals as we start the week. One standout right now is Apple Pencil 2, which is currently getting a particularly notable discount down to $115 from the usual $129 price tag. You can find all the details right here. Be sure to also check out this morning’s Best Buy 4-day sale for even more deals on some of Apple’s latest tech.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature:

High-performance wireless Bluetooth headphones in black

Features the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 wireless is your perfect everyday headphone

Compatible with iOS and Android devices

With Fast Fuel, 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low

