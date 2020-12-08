TiVo Stream 4K media player drops to new all-time low at $39 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the TiVo Stream 4K Streaming Media Player for $39 shipped. Usually selling for $49, today’s offer is good for an over 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, this is only the second notable price cut to date, as well. TiVo’s Stream 4K upgrades your TV with Dolby Vision and 4K HDR playback alongside built-in Google Assistant features. Just about all of the popular streaming services are built-in here, too, allowing you to enjoy favorites from HBO Max, Disney+, Netflix, and more all from a centralized place that doesn’t require you to switch between apps. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more while upgrading your TV with the Roku Express HD. This streaming media player sells for $22 at Amazon right now and delivers a more affordable way to refresh an aging TV with new smart features. Content will only play at 1080p here as opposed to the 4K support found above. Over 61,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Those looking for an Android-powered home theater upgrade won’t want to miss out on the Hisense’s 65-inch 4K ULED TV that’s currently on sale at $200 off. Having dropped to an all-time low, you can score it for $800. Then swing by our home theater guide for even more.

TiVo Stream 4K features:

No More App-Switching. Forget learning to navigate a new screen with every app. TiVo Stream 4K enables one centralized place for searching, browsing, and creating watch lists across all your apps. All of Your Apps: Get rid of the walls between what you watch. TiVo recommends your next favorite shows and movies based on what you love, not where they live.

