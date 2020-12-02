Hisense’s Android-powered 65-inch 4K ULED TV returns to low of $800 (Save $200)

Walmart currently offers the Hisense 65H9F 65-inch 4K ULED Android TV for $799.99 shipped. Down from its $1,000 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. If you didn’t pull the trigger on a new TV over Black Friday, this 4K HDR ULED TV gives you another chance to get in on the discounts. Alongside its Quantum Dot panel and variable 240Hz refresh rate, Android TV powers the experience with built-in streaming services and more. Rounding out the notable features, you’ll find four HDMI ports. Rated 4/5 stars from over 240 customers. Head below for more.

Save some extra cash by ditching the higher-end gaming features and Quantum Dot panel to go with this 65-inch 4K Hisense HDTV at $700. You’ll still enjoy built-in streaming features, but with Roku driving the experience while pocketing an additional $100 compared to the featured model. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 350 customers.

While you’re refreshing the home theater, Logitech’s Harmony Ultimate One is worth a look. If your current setup has you fumbling between several remotes to get everything configured before movie night, this gadget will tame up to 15 devices and is on sale for $55. Or just spring for a new soundbar, like Samsung’s all-in-one Alexa model at $198.

Hisense 65-inch 4K ULED Android TV features:

Make the leap to superior picture quality with the Hisense H9F series. Displaying premium quantum dot technology and Hisense’s innovative design, the H9F proves to be in the elite class of TVs— inside and out. The H9F benefits from Hisense’s patented ULED technologies. This combination provides the H9F with ultra-power to create backlight control, and PQ enhancing and tuning algorithms to boost color, contrast, brightness and motion. ULED focuses on the most important areas of picture quality as it uses sophisticated processes to transform your entertainment.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!