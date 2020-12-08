FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 42% on TP-Link smart power strips, cameras, LED bulbs, more from $14

-
42% off $14+

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart 6-Outlet Power Strip for $53.99 shipped. Down from the $80 going rate, here you’re saving 33% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking a new all-time low. TP-Link’s smart power strip expands your Alexa or Assistant setup with six outlets that can be individually controlled to turn off a variety of lamps or appliances. On top of voice control, you’ll also be able to set schedules and automations in the companion smartphone app. Plus, you’ll also find three 2.4A USB ports for charging devices that round out the notable features here. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $14.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a 38% discount on Honeywell’s HomeKit Thermostat at a low of $74, alongside everything else in our smart home guide. Then be sure to check out our smart home gift guide for some easy recommendations to cross off the remaining names on your shopping list.

With independent control of 6 devices and extra USB ports to charge 3 others, the kasa smart Wi-Fi power strip is ideal for your family rooms, home office or small business, power up your office remotely and even your holiday lights. Remotely control each outlet with the kasa smart app or use voice commands with Alexa, Google assistant, or Microsoft cortana.

